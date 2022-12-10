C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 42,183 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,177,600 shares.The stock last traded at $12.65 and had previously closed at $11.98.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average is $16.18.

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total value of $34,290.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 361,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,522.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other C3.ai news, Director Shankar Sastry sold 79,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $1,043,882.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $34,290.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 361,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,213,522.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,639. Insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,342 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,717,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,470,000 after purchasing an additional 208,386 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,963,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,046,000 after purchasing an additional 241,300 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 801.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,810,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,258 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,595,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,947,000 after acquiring an additional 94,689 shares during the period. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

