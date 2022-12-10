C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 42,183 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,177,600 shares.The stock last traded at $12.65 and had previously closed at $11.98.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.
C3.ai Trading Down 5.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average is $16.18.
Insider Activity at C3.ai
Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,342 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,717,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,470,000 after purchasing an additional 208,386 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,963,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,046,000 after purchasing an additional 241,300 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 801.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,810,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,258 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,595,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,947,000 after acquiring an additional 94,689 shares during the period. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
C3.ai Company Profile
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
Featured Articles
