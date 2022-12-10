Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $27,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CABO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the second quarter valued at about $68,746,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 74.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,503 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 30.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 122,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,454,000 after purchasing an additional 28,253 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank INC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,678,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,970,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cable One

In related news, Director Brad D. Brian acquired 50 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $951.11 per share, for a total transaction of $47,555.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,555.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cable One news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 500 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,094.74 per share, for a total transaction of $547,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,700 shares in the company, valued at $12,808,458. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brad D. Brian purchased 50 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $951.11 per share, with a total value of $47,555.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $47,555.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,550 shares of company stock worth $7,537,276. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cable One Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,200.00 to $850.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,420.00.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $743.30 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $620.57 and a 52-week high of $1,786.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $754.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1,072.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $11.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.61 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $424.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.82 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 21.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 61.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $2.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.99%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Further Reading

