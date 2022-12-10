Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 626,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $23,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 20.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,877,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,997 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 13.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,165,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,419 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 17.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,756,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,200 shares during the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $40,323,000. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% during the first quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,396,000 after acquiring an additional 987,230 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $49.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.11. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $97.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CZR shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,223.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.