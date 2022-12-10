Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $605.69 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,011.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,702,770 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,432,676 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.7% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $605,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.0% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,730 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.9% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Amazon.com to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.61.
Amazon.com Trading Down 1.4 %
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.