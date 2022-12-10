Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.86.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cambium Networks

In related news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 3,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $68,148.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 92,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,526.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 9,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $193,385.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,555.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 3,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $68,148.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,526.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,843 shares of company stock worth $308,200 over the last three months. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 936,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,847,000 after purchasing an additional 31,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cambium Networks by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,660,000 after buying an additional 17,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 736,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after buying an additional 42,765 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 706,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,356,000 after acquiring an additional 17,115 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 643,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after acquiring an additional 206,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMBM stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. Cambium Networks has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $29.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $557.19 million, a PE ratio of 50.27, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.88.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.17 million. Analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.