Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $55.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.39. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

