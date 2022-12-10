Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $55.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.39. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $41.72 and a one year high of $57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.41.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 12,021 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 18,380 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

