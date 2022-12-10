Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) PT Raised to $53.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Campbell Soup stock opened at $55.66 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $41.72 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Campbell Soup

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. State Street Corp grew its position in Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,605 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 74.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,694,000 after acquiring an additional 619,831 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Campbell Soup by 703.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 688,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,433,000 after acquiring an additional 602,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Campbell Soup by 158.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 876,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,280,000 after acquiring an additional 537,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.