Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) PT Raised to $54.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:CPB opened at $55.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.39. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $41.72 and a one year high of $57.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 121.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.