Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) PT Raised to $56.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CPB. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

CPB stock opened at $55.66 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $41.72 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.41.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 8.91%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,656,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,673,000 after acquiring an additional 213,004 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,317,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,878,000 after purchasing an additional 487,385 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,608,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,858,000 after buying an additional 426,864 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,786,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,488,000 after buying an additional 186,730 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,620,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,959,000 after buying an additional 314,100 shares during the period. 51.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

