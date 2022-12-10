Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 52,495 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,693,561 shares.The stock last traded at $56.19 and had previously closed at $54.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $60.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.93.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 34.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.6237 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 133.2% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 59.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

