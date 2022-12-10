Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) by 3,984.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,034 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,568 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSII. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 116.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 859,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,336,000 after acquiring an additional 461,931 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,697,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 10.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 941,958 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after acquiring an additional 88,900 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 89.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 187,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 88,376 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.89 million, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.86. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $23.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 5.20.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products comprising catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

