CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTRE. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTRE opened at $20.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -500.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently -2,750.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTRE shares. Barclays cut their target price on CareTrust REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.92.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

