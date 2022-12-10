Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading 11.7% Higher

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 11.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.34 and last traded at $4.28. 287,389 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 18,284,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen cut shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Argus downgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Carvana to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

Carvana Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $953.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.65). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 191.74% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,225.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Taira bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,225.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 133,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 251,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,760 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Carvana by 270.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 150.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Carvana by 248.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

