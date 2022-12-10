Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Director Robert Andrew Mionis Sells 107,986 Shares

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Rating) (NYSE:CLS) Director Robert Andrew Mionis sold 107,986 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.16, for a total transaction of C$1,637,499.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 695,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,541,512.39.

Celestica Stock Performance

Shares of Celestica stock opened at C$14.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.49, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.54. Celestica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$11.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Further Reading

