CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Now Covered by Analysts at Redburn Partners

Investment analysts at Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $4.90 price target on the construction company’s stock. Redburn Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CX. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

Shares of CX opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.36. CEMEX has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $6.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.97.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mairs & Power Inc. bought a new stake in CEMEX in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in CEMEX in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $851,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 17.1% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 13.0% during the second quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 848,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 97,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

