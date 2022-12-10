Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Centene by 7.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,535,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,887 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Centene by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,720,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,045 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Centene by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,427,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,764 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,793,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,607,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,697 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNC opened at $86.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.15. The firm has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.58. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $73.19 and a twelve month high of $98.53.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

CNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.68.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

