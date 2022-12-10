CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.87.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman acquired 8,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $227,181.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,534 shares in the company, valued at $582,754.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

