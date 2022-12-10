ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 222,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,261 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in ChampionX by 0.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 269,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in ChampionX by 45.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,571,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,514 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in ChampionX by 59.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in ChampionX by 247.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,487,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in ChampionX by 19.8% during the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 357,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 59,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $4,195,422.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,325.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 3,097 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $94,768.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $4,195,422.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,325.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,827,903. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ChampionX Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHX. Barclays lowered shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ChampionX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.32. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $33.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.63.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

About ChampionX

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.