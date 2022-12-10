Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $26,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chemed during the second quarter worth approximately $311,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Chemed by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 60.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Chemed by 1,327.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Chemed during the second quarter worth approximately $758,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chemed Price Performance

In other Chemed news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 1,300 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.62, for a total transaction of $627,406.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,387.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.62, for a total transaction of $627,406.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,387.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.90, for a total transaction of $965,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,235 shares in the company, valued at $59,027,281.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,036 shares of company stock worth $5,393,040. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHE opened at $516.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $430.16 and a 1 year high of $539.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $480.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $478.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $526.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.05 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.83%.

Chemed Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Read More

