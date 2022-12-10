Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $26,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the second quarter worth approximately $311,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 60.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Chemed by 1,327.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Chemed during the second quarter worth approximately $758,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.76, for a total value of $1,011,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,330,480.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.76, for a total transaction of $1,011,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,330,480.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 1,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,660 shares in the company, valued at $14,129,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,036 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,040. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $516.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $430.16 and a 12 month high of $539.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $480.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $478.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $526.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.05 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

