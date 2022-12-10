Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) CEO Sells $503,766.12 in Stock

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) CEO Robert S. Keane sold 17,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $503,766.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,160.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $27.43 on Friday. Cimpress plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.70. The company has a market cap of $719.57 million, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $703.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.78 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Cimpress by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,088,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,641,000 after purchasing an additional 437,814 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cimpress by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 604,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,801,000 after purchasing an additional 171,384 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Cimpress in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,521,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cimpress by 194.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 79,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 52,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cimpress by 238.9% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 59,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMPR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Cimpress from $76.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cimpress from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

