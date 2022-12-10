Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) CEO Sells $503,766.12 in Stock

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) CEO Robert S. Keane sold 17,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $503,766.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,160.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Cimpress Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $27.43 on Friday. Cimpress plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.70. The company has a market cap of $719.57 million, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.54.
Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $703.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.78 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMPR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Cimpress from $76.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cimpress from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th.
Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.
