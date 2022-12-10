CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CINC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered CinCor Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Lifesci Capital began coverage on CinCor Pharma in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CinCor Pharma from $73.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. venBio Partners LLC raised its position in CinCor Pharma by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. venBio Partners LLC now owns 2,145,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,412,000 after purchasing an additional 164,329 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CinCor Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CinCor Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,087,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in CinCor Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in CinCor Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,581,000.

NASDAQ:CINC opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $522.54 million and a P/E ratio of -0.69. CinCor Pharma has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.61.

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CinCor Pharma will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

