Citigroup Boosts MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $300.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MDB. Mizuho dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $284.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $191.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 1.02. MongoDB has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $570.58.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $57,265.92. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 34,157 shares in the company, valued at $6,791,777.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $180,745.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,674.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $57,265.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 34,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,791,777.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 58,671 shares of company stock worth $11,711,539. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in MongoDB by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,258,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,029,000 after purchasing an additional 24,197 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,127,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,623,000 after buying an additional 62,303 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,349,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,909,000 after buying an additional 23,846 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 10.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,346,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,449,000 after acquiring an additional 123,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,095,000 after acquiring an additional 166,400 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

