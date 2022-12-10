Citigroup (NYSE:C) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.00% from the stock’s current price.

C has been the topic of several other reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of C stock opened at $44.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.10. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $69.11. The company has a market capitalization of $86.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Insider Activity

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Citigroup by 34.1% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 22.2% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 117.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael grew its position in Citigroup by 9.4% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 442,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 37,888 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its position in Citigroup by 21.8% during the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

