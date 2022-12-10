Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Insider Sells $1,291,726.35 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) insider James Douglas Price sold 70,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $1,291,726.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,483. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $18.01 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $23.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -900.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average of $15.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.14.

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $697,679,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,022,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,545,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,078 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,865,000 after purchasing an additional 908,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

