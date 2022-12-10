CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 304,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 34.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,428,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 199.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 292,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 194,526 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 160.0% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNX shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CNX Resources to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

CNX Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.78.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.26). The company had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.08 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CNX Resources

(Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.