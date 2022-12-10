Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 635,052 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 38,528 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $27,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

CGNX stock opened at $48.33 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $80.30. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CGNX. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen lowered shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.92.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

