Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 635,052 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 38,528 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $27,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CGNX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen cut shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.92.

Cognex stock opened at $48.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 1.58. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $80.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

