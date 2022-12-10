Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Acquires $367,806.39 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Tobias Lutke acquired 8,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $367,806.39. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 132,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,666.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Tobias Lutke acquired 8,704 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.05 per share, with a total value of $374,707.20.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Tobias Lutke acquired 8,974 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.35 per share, with a total value of $380,048.90.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Tobias Lutke acquired 6,952 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $382,360.00.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Tobias Lutke purchased 6,495 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $353,977.50.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Tobias Lutke purchased 5,585 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.99 per share, with a total value of $385,309.15.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Tobias Lutke purchased 5,573 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.96 per share, with a total value of $373,168.08.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Tobias Lutke purchased 5,349 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.90 per share, with a total value of $389,942.10.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Tobias Lutke purchased 5,519 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.61 per share, with a total value of $373,139.59.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Tobias Lutke purchased 5,610 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.09 per share, with a total value of $387,594.90.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Tobias Lutke acquired 5,941 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.29 per share, with a total value of $387,887.89.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $40.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.14. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.15 and a 12 month high of $281.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.17 and its 200 day moving average is $63.59.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Coinbase Global by 346.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 683 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 15.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,880 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Coinbase Global by 25.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,627 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 39.5% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,594 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.74.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

