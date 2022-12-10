Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Purchases $374,707.20 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Tobias Lutke purchased 8,704 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.05 per share, for a total transaction of $374,707.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,362,996.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tobias Lutke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 6th, Tobias Lutke purchased 8,043 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $367,806.39.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Tobias Lutke purchased 8,974 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.35 per share, for a total transaction of $380,048.90.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Tobias Lutke purchased 6,952 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $382,360.00.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Tobias Lutke bought 6,495 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $353,977.50.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Tobias Lutke bought 5,585 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.99 per share, for a total transaction of $385,309.15.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Tobias Lutke bought 5,573 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.96 per share, for a total transaction of $373,168.08.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Tobias Lutke bought 5,349 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.90 per share, for a total transaction of $389,942.10.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Tobias Lutke bought 5,519 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.61 per share, for a total transaction of $373,139.59.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Tobias Lutke acquired 5,610 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.09 per share, for a total transaction of $387,594.90.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Tobias Lutke acquired 5,941 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.29 per share, for a total transaction of $387,887.89.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $40.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.59. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $281.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.76 million. On average, analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.42 EPS for the current year.

COIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $326,251,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 304.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $199,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,196 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 34.7% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $312,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Operations LP raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 45.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 3,705,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $174,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,841 shares in the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

