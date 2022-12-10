Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVLT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $64.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.59. Commvault Systems has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $70.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.63, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Transactions at Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $188.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.53 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Commvault Systems will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 526 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $34,737.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,284.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commvault Systems

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Commvault Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

