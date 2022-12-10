Condor Capital Management Buys 66,455 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,004.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,770 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,455 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.0% of Condor Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,730 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 8,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $787,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,236,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $89.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $908.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.87 and a twelve month high of $175.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.15 and its 200 day moving average is $115.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.