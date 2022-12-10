Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,795 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $5,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Core & Main by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,639,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Core & Main by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,035 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in Core & Main by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,480,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,324,000 after purchasing an additional 333,278 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Core & Main by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,148,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,972,000 after purchasing an additional 770,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Core & Main by 35.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,985,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,283,000 after buying an additional 520,306 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Core & Main to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Core & Main from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Core & Main from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Core & Main from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 11,000,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $258,830,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. Core & Main, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $32.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.71.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.36. Core & Main had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

