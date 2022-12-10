Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 813,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,130 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $23,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 42.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 82,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 24,645 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 56.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 489,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,740,000 after buying an additional 177,201 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at about $3,935,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 217,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 4.6% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 83,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $24.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $42.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 61.84%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CUZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

