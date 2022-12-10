Craig Hallum Trims Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Target Price to $60.00

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 205.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LOVE. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Lovesac from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Lovesac from $124.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lovesac from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lovesac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Lovesac Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of LOVE opened at $19.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $297.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.31. Lovesac has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $85.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Lovesac had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lovesac will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter Field Mclallen bought 2,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $41,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,001.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lovesac

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 333.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Lovesac by 1,064.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Lovesac by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the third quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

