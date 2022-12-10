Craig Hallum Trims Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Target Price to $65.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.71% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.60.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of OLLI opened at $51.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $72.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.