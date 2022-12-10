Craig Hallum Trims Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Target Price to $65.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.60.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of OLLI opened at $51.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $72.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.5% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

