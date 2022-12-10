Credit Suisse Group Trims MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Target Price to $305.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $400.00 to $305.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MDB. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on MongoDB from $330.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. JMP Securities upgraded MongoDB from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on MongoDB from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded MongoDB from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $284.00.

MDB opened at $191.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.99. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $570.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $180,745.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 28,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,674.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $180,745.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 28,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,674.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $57,265.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,791,777.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,711,539. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc increased its position in MongoDB by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

