Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CEQP. StockNews.com downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Performance

NYSE CEQP opened at $27.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.56 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.72. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $32.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Crestwood Equity Partners

In related news, major shareholder Energy Corp Chord sold 11,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $304,494,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,585,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,033,192.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.3% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.5% in the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 19,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

(Get Rating)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.