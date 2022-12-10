CRH (NYSE:CRH) Price Target Cut to €48.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €50.00 ($52.63) to €48.00 ($50.53) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CRH from €50.00 ($52.63) to €48.00 ($50.53) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.
CRH Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $39.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. CRH has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $54.54.
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.
