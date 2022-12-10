CRH (NYSE:CRH) Price Target Cut to €48.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €50.00 ($52.63) to €48.00 ($50.53) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CRH from €50.00 ($52.63) to €48.00 ($50.53) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $39.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. CRH has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $54.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in CRH in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,965,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRH by 30.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in CRH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $771,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in CRH by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in CRH by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

