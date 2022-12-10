Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 21,362 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 267,830 shares.The stock last traded at $27.43 and had previously closed at $25.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Criteo from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Criteo from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Criteo Stock Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Transactions at Criteo

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Criteo

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,641 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $107,810.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,208 shares in the company, valued at $11,968,598.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Criteo news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 53,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $1,399,770.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,114.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $107,810.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,968,598.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,015 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,822 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 5,376,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,187,000 after purchasing an additional 127,813 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Criteo by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,330,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,985,000 after acquiring an additional 124,237 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Criteo by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,073,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,058,000 after acquiring an additional 206,900 shares in the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP raised its holdings in Criteo by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,499,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,527,000 after acquiring an additional 97,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Criteo by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 964,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Articles

