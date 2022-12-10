Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 21,362 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 267,830 shares.The stock last traded at $27.43 and had previously closed at $25.92.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CRTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Criteo from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Criteo from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.
Criteo Stock Down 0.6 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.80.
Insider Transactions at Criteo
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Criteo
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 5,376,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,187,000 after purchasing an additional 127,813 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Criteo by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,330,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,985,000 after acquiring an additional 124,237 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Criteo by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,073,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,058,000 after acquiring an additional 206,900 shares in the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP raised its holdings in Criteo by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,499,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,527,000 after acquiring an additional 97,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Criteo by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 964,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.
About Criteo
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
