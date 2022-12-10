Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,084 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $33,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,471,641,000 after buying an additional 143,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,247,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,469,000 after acquiring an additional 16,457 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,232,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,524 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,313,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Crown by 0.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,588,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Crown from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Crown from $106.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.13.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $80.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $130.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 39.93%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.35%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

