CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,605 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in CVS Health by 12.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 234,858 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $23,769,000 after purchasing an additional 25,665 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.84.

NYSE:CVS opened at $101.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

