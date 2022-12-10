Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday. They presently have a $75.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 109.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

CYTK stock opened at $35.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.00. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $55.80. The company has a current ratio of 11.56, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 190.34% and a negative return on equity of 225.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $1,017,134.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,959,398.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John T. Henderson sold 21,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $1,195,439.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,252.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $1,017,134.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,959,398.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,761,662 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 439.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

