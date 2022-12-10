Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $55.00. The stock had previously closed at $36.00, but opened at $34.43. Cytokinetics shares last traded at $37.70, with a volume of 66,294 shares trading hands.

CYTK has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.58.

In related news, Director John T. Henderson sold 21,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $1,195,439.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,252.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $85,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,245.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 21,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $1,195,439.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,252.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,761,662 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 8.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,696 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,991,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $484,081,000 after buying an additional 1,031,114 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,504,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,971,000 after buying an additional 307,394 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,574,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,720,000 after buying an additional 13,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,258,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,117,000 after buying an additional 1,424,936 shares during the last quarter.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average is $44.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a current ratio of 11.56.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 190.34% and a negative return on equity of 225.84%. Analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

