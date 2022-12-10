Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Stock Price Up 9%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) rose 9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.02 and last traded at $7.61. Approximately 9,699 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,313,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Mizuho reduced their target price on Dada Nexus from $16.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Dada Nexus Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $347.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.04 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 30.01% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,852,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,081,000 after purchasing an additional 635,953 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 300,956 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,317,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,160,000 after purchasing an additional 33,925 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,138,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,529,000 after purchasing an additional 89,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,704,000. Institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

About Dada Nexus

(Get Rating)

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.