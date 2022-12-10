Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Stock Price Up 9%

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2022

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADAGet Rating) rose 9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.02 and last traded at $7.61. Approximately 9,699 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,313,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Mizuho reduced their target price on Dada Nexus from $16.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Dada Nexus Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $347.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.04 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 30.01% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dada Nexus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,852,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,081,000 after purchasing an additional 635,953 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 300,956 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,317,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,160,000 after purchasing an additional 33,925 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,138,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,529,000 after purchasing an additional 89,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,704,000. Institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

About Dada Nexus



Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

Featured Articles

