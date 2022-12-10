DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Position Decreased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,758 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $5,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 38.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

In other DaVita news, Director John M. Nehra acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.14 per share, with a total value of $355,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVA opened at $74.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $124.81.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 85.60%. DaVita’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DVA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

