DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,749 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $27,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 7.5% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 2.3% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 0.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 3.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DVA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

In other DaVita news, Director John M. Nehra purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.14 per share, for a total transaction of $355,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $74.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.92. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $124.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.20). DaVita had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 85.60%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

