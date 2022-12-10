DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,749 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $27,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 7.5% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 2.3% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 0.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 3.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

In other news, Director John M. Nehra acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.14 per share, with a total value of $355,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DaVita Stock Down 0.8 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DVA shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.17.

DVA opened at $74.34 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $124.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.20). DaVita had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 85.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading

