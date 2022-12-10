Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.19% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delek Logistics Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Performance

Shares of DKL opened at $44.78 on Thursday. Delek Logistics Partners has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $64.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.30.

Insider Activity at Delek Logistics Partners

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 3,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $191,228.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 208,006 shares in the company, valued at $11,712,817.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 38,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,181,893 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 90.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 19.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

